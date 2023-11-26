Infant in critical condition after shooting in Binghampton, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A baby is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:09 a.m. on Baltic Street.

The baby girl was taken to North Methodist Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.