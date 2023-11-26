Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Infant in critical condition after shooting in Binghampton, police say

An infant is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning.
An infant is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A baby is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:09 a.m. on Baltic Street.

The baby girl was taken to North Methodist Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Memphis Police Department
Man killed after shooting at Charlestowne Shops
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
The Nov. 16 flight from Houston to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing in Dallas to...
GRAPHIC: Passenger’s meltdown on Frontier flight forces emergency landing: ‘She’s possessed’

Latest News

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
MPD investigates shooting at blues club
Clouds will slowly clear out and a stray shower will be possible through afternoon. Cold...
Sagay's Sunday Morning Forecast
A crime scene in Memphis.
2 injured during shooting, stabbing on Summer Ave.
CityGear CEO speaks on the recent crimes in Memphis
Hibbett, City Gear CEO speaks out after another Memphis City Gear location burglarized