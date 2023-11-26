Hospitality Hub to open emergency warming center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub will open an emergency warming center on Sunday night.

The warming center will open on Sunday, November 26, at 10:00 p.m. at 590 Washington Avenue and close on Monday, November 27 at 8:00 a.m.

Those who need a ride to the warming center through MATA can contact Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 starting at 9:30 p.m.

Warming centers are not intended to replace local shelters.

Those seeking full-service shelter accommodations are encouraged to contact Union Mission (Men’s Shelter) at 901-526-8403 or The Salvation Army (Women or women and children).

For other shelter services, call the MIFA hotline at 901-529-4545 which is available 24 hours a day.

