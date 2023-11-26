Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hospitality Hub to open emergency warming center

Hospitality Hub
Hospitality Hub(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub will open an emergency warming center on Sunday night.

The warming center will open on Sunday, November 26, at 10:00 p.m. at 590 Washington Avenue and close on Monday, November 27 at 8:00 a.m.

Those who need a ride to the warming center through MATA can contact Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 starting at 9:30 p.m.

Warming centers are not intended to replace local shelters.

Those seeking full-service shelter accommodations are encouraged to contact Union Mission (Men’s Shelter) at 901-526-8403 or The Salvation Army (Women or women and children).

For other shelter services, call the MIFA hotline at 901-529-4545 which is available 24 hours a day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Memphis Police Department
Man killed after shooting at Charlestowne Shops
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
The Nov. 16 flight from Houston to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing in Dallas to...
GRAPHIC: Passenger’s meltdown on Frontier flight forces emergency landing: ‘She’s possessed’

Latest News

Westbound lanes are closed on the I-55 bridge due to an incident, according to Memphis Police...
Westbound lanes closed on I-55 bridge due to incident, police say
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis
Skies will gradually clear and temps will be cold tonight
Sagay's Sunday midday First Alert Forecast
Clouds will slowly clear out and a stray shower will be possible through afternoon. Cold...
Sagay's Sunday Morning Forecast