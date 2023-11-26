Hibbett, City Gear CEO speaks out after another Memphis City Gear location burglarized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to MPD, the City Gear near Lamar Avenue was burglarized again on Friday, Nov. 11.

The report shows that $10,000 worth of Jordan shoes, jackets, jeans, and more were stolen.

“This is outrageous, and I have talked with citizens from all over, all walks of life this past week and this past weekend and they are not only fearful, they are mad,” said Mike Longo, CEO of Hibbett and City Gear.

When small business owner Samantha Irving sees scenes like the one at City Gear, she said she hesitates about expanding her own business.

“We won’t have nothing after a while if they keep going. That’s why I’m skeptical about a storefront. It’s a bakery but they don’t care,” said Irving, owner of Sam’s Sweets.

Action News Five caught up with her while she was shopping on Saturday, which was also Small Business Saturday.

She said although she is skeptical about expanding because of crime, she is thankful for the support of her current customers.

“I actually finished a big order. That’s why we are in uniform, so it feels good,” she said.

Earlier this month, only 8 days into November, City Gear locations in Memphis were burglarized at least six times.

That string of incidents caused company leaders to call on local leaders and law enforcement for help saying in part:

“This is absolutely not sustainable for our stores in the Memphis area. We are desperate for help from local leaders and other outlets that can help us.”

In that letter, a meeting with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office was also requested.

“It was a great meeting, a great meeting of the minds. There was some disagreement over several issues, but really more agreement than not,” said Longo

He said multiple agencies including the DA’s office, Memphis Police Department, and federal prosecutors were at the meeting to discuss crime in the city and burglaries at City Gear locations.

Longo said although the meeting went well there is still a lot of work to do.

“I feel like we are getting some attention on the problem,” he said. “But I am still furious about my hometown of Memphis being in the bullseye of crime.”

Longo explained the current situation in Memphis is a serious issue and he was working with business leaders now to push for changes.

“It’s MPD, it’s the Sheriff’s Department, it’s the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They are going to have to do their part the DA is going to have to do their part,” he said.

Longo said the group asked for the addition of law enforcement on interstates and state highways by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He is glad to see that happening in Shelby County with the help of state legislators.

He added that they also asked the DA’s office to be more aggressive in prosecuting crime and have seen progress so far.

Longo said the last item they are looking for is judges and commissioners to demand higher and more consistent bail.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.