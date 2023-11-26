A few showers this morning followed by colder temperatures for Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Cloudy skies and a few showers to start this Sunday morning. Breezy today and a spotty shower could linger into the afternoon but most of the rain should end by midday but clouds will likely persist. Temperatures will rise to the low 50s by midday and then start to fall into the upper 40s. Skies will gradually clear this evening and it will be cold tonight with lows expected to fall below freezing. Colder air will settle in for Monday with highs not even making it out of the 40s for most.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers mainly before noon. Highs will try to reach the low to middle 50s early afternoon then temperatures gradually fall. Breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and cold with lows near 30. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: On Monday highs will reach the upper 40s. Overnight lows will also be chilly falling near 30 for Monday night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will gradually warm up by Tuesday highs will be in the lower 50s and mostly sunny with lows in the lower 30s. Mostly sunny for Wednesday too with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Clouds will increase on Thursday and there could be a few showers during the day but better chances Thursday night with highs around 60 and lows near 50. Cloudy with showers Friday with highs staying in the lower 60s and lows back around 50.

