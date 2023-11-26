Advertise with Us
All traffic clear after deadly incident on I-55 Bridge, MPD confirms((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the I-55 Memphis-Arkansas Bridge earlier today.

Officers responded to the man-down call at 9:15 a.m.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic delays were caused due to the incident.

In an update, MPD has notified the public that all traffic is clear.

There is no suspect information at this time.

