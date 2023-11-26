All traffic clear after deadly incident on I-55 Bridge, MPD confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the I-55 Memphis-Arkansas Bridge earlier today.

Officers responded to the man-down call at 9:15 a.m.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic delays were caused due to the incident.

In an update, MPD has notified the public that all traffic is clear.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.