3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects who they say were armed with rifles while attempting to steal a vehicle.

On Saturday, November 25, officers responded to a vehicle theft in the area of Marty Street.

Officers were told that three suspects attempted to steal a vehicle parked under a carport at a home on Marty Street.

Two of the suspects were armed with assault rifles as they stood watch while the third suspect attempted to steal the vehicle.

The suspects were two men, and a woman—all dressed in dark clothing.

After failing to steal the car, all three suspects ran to their getaway vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org (http://www.crimestopmem.org), where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

