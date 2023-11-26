2 injured during shooting, stabbing on Summer Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Two people were injured in a shooting and stabbing on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 11:00 p.m. on Summer Avenue.

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition from gunshot wounds.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition from deep stab wounds, according to police.

Memphis police have one man detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

