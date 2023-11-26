15-year-old girl missing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing in Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

Justice Harper has been missing since Thursday, November 23. She went missing from the 700 block of Semmes Street.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple robe with long black and blonde braids and braces on her teeth.

Police say that Justice left home without permission and has not returned.

If you’ve seen Justice Harper or know of her whereabouts contact the police.

