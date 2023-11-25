Your First Alert to a cool weekend along with a chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through the Mid-South today driving cool air into the area which will keep below average temperatures will be in place through the weekend. Another front will move through Sunday bringing a chance of rain for some and even colder temperatures for all for the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight along with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers early in the day along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

