Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is being held behind bars on a staggering $142,750 bond after she was arrested Friday for a misdemeanor shoplifting that happened in late September at a Family Dollar. Her court records offer an insight as to why her bond is so high given the nature of her arrest.

An arrest affidavit reads that on Thursday, September 28, several people, including 22-year-old Charity Evans, walked out of the Family Dollar at 2134 Frayser Boulevard with $250 worth of merchandise, but not before pepper-spraying one of the employees.

A bystander reportedly told the manager afterward that they knew one of the suspect’s names.

Police say that person, who was not named, has “several criminal associates” who “constantly commit various crimes as a group.”

On October 4, the employee who was maced identified Evans as one of the thieves who took from her store.

Court records show Evans’ bond is the monumental sum of bonds set in this arrest plus 20 others.

Almost all of her charges in those cases are for misdemeanor theft going back as far as August 2020.

Evans’ bail amount may change upon her first bond hearing, but for now, she sits at Shelby County Jail East on a $142,750 bond.

She is due in court for her arraignment on Monday.

