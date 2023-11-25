Advertise with Us
A wet start to Sunday and a cold start to the work week ahead...

First Alert Weather
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will be on the increase this evening into Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s this evening before sticking in the low 40s for much of the overnight period. Rain chances will be on the increase after midnight into the front half of Sunday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows near 40, outlying areas could dip into the upper 30s. Expect showers after midnight into Sunday morning due to a cold front pushing closer to the Mid-South.

TOMORROW: A cold front will come through during the day bringing light to moderate rainfall mainly before noon. Less than a 10th of an inch is expected across the region. Highs will try to reach the low to middle 50s in the afternoon before the front brings dry and much cooler air for the start of the work week.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: On Monday highs will only reach into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will also be chilly falling near 30 into Monday and Tuesday morning. A warm up is expected through the week with highs in the upper 50s by Wednesday and near 60 by the end of the week. Dry conditions persist through much of the week until our next system comes into play Friday morning bringing rain back into the Mid-South. Measurable rainfall is expected with this next system pushing through which will help to aid in ongoing drought conditions.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

