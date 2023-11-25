Violent Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Memphis leaves 4 dead, several more injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A violent Thanksgiving Day pushed the City of Memphis over the record number of murders.

Last weekend, the city broke its 2021 homicide record.

Friday, several were people shot, with one later dying at the hospital, and on Thanksgiving, three people were killed and even more injured.

Community leaders say they are frustrated with these numbers continuing to rise.

“No guns in jail, got to pull your pants up,” said Keith Leachman, a community activist in Orange Mound.

Friday, two people were shot in Orange Mound and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“It’s troubling, our city is at a crisis right now and we need prayer, and we need help,” said Leachman.

On Thanksgiving Day, Memphis police responded to not one, not two, but six aggravated assault calls with reports of shots being fired.

Two people were killed on Kingscrest Lane, and a 15-year-old was killed on Vandalia Street in Binghampton. An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old have since been charged with murder in the teen’s shooting death.

“Once you fire that weapon, ain’t no pulling that bullet back,” said Leachman.

The Memphis Police Department reported that the City of Memphis has now set a new record for murders and homicides.

So far in 2023, there have been 304 murders and 356 homicides.

In 2021, there were 303 murders and 346 homicides.

Leachman said the wall full of victims in Orange Mound keeps growing.

“We are in the process of getting a new wall and adding 200 more names to put on the wall. We gotta do better as people,” said Leachman.

He hopes next year a change will come.

“We gotta learn how to respect one another, everything shouldn’t have to come down to gunplay. Some of the things we need to learn how to talk about, pray about it and move on,” said Leachman.

Police are asking if you know anything about these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

