Truist Zoo Lights open for the holiday season at the Memphis Zoo!

By Bria Bolden
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Truist Zoo Lights is back for another year bringing amazing lights and fun to the Bluff City.

Thousands of Memphians and visitors kicked off the holiday season by visiting the annual event this Black Friday.

Action News 5 caught up with Chris and Carson Mimms and their daughters Paisley and Marley.

They tell us they’re regulars at the Memphis Zoo.

Paisley and Marley Mimms at the 2023 Truist Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo
Paisley and Marley Mimms at the 2023 Truist Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo(Action News 5)

“It’s just a fun memory for us. We get to come and just enjoy the lights and family,” said Carson. “They’ve always loved the zoo. We’ve been members here for a while so it’s just something we look forward to doing.”

Not like the Malone kids, Penelope and Daniel, who visited Zoo Lights for the first time Friday and took in all the sights and sounds of the Memphis Zoo.

“I still want to see Santa and tell him my Christmas list because I already got started on that,” said Penelope.

Both the Mimms and Malones are looking forward to seeing the big man in red, Santa Claus!

This year’s visitors will be met by some new light displays, like Alice’s Tea Party, a Gingerbread Forest, and more.

2023 Truist Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo
2023 Truist Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo(Action News 5)

If you want to lace up your skates and show off your skills, you’ll also see the ice rink in a new spot this year, right up “Snow Mane” lane.

Every visit counts, and all the money collected goes right back to the zoo.

“This directly supports the Memphis Zoo operations,” said Memphis Zoo Chief Development Officer Michele Correia. “This is our largest fundraiser annually that we do. Each ticket that is sold. Each hot chocolate that is bought and enjoyed goes back to directly support zoo operations.”

A Memphis tradition, celebrating the Memphis Zoo and the winter holidays, is back for another season up until January 6.

You can find more information on Truist Zoo Lights here.

