Trailer stolen from Fayette County Health Department

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are seeking a trailer that was stolen from Fayette County Health Department.

Sheriff’s Office officials say the trailer was stolen Wednesday from the health department on Yum Yum Road.

The suspects were last seen heading northeast.

If you know anything, call 901-465-3456.

