Sister demands answers months after brother killed in hit-and-run outside of motorcycle rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Greta Garrison was excited about the National Bikers Roundup in Memphis in August 2023. She joined her brother Tommy Roper on a lot of his biker trips just like it.

“It was just a great day,” Garrison said. “That day, we went down to Beale Street and had a good time, and then...”

Garrison said after a day full of activities, her brother, nephew, and two of her brother’s friends decided to go get gas for the RV they were driving.

She said they left on golf carts, and that is when the trip took a turn for the worse. Roper, her nephew, and her brother’s two friends, James Stokes and Adam Hawkins, were involved in a golf cart crash.

The remains of the golf cart that housed Tommy Lee Roper and three other men after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Aug. 2, 2023. (Action News 5)

“We went towards that way and found out that my brother had been hit, and James Stokes and Adam Hawkins were terribly hit by a Chrysler 300,” Garrison said.

Roper, Stokes, and Hawkins died on the scene, according to police.

Garrison’s nephew was the only one who survived the crash.

This crash was just three days into the six-day 46th National Bikers Roundup.

Greta Garrison (right) and her brother, Tommy Lee Roper (left) (Greta Garrison)

She said since then, the Memphis Police Department has not said much about who killed her loved ones.

“He [the investigator] hasn’t connected with us as much as we feel like he should, being as the situation was such a horrendous situation,” she said. “I am not saying that he is not doing his job, but I am saying we don’t have the answers we are looking for.”

Although the family has received few answers, Garrison still has hope and wants the person responsible to come forward.

“That was my brother, and you would do the same thing,” she said. “When you do something wrong, you are supposed to pay for it.”

Tommy Lee Roper (Family)

She recently drove from Ohio to Memphis to seek answers in this case. She also visited the spot where her brother and his friends died.

“I do see the burnt marks on the ground, I still see those. Also, the plastic flowers that we set up for them, they are still there, but it’s just horrible,” she said.

Action News 5 reached out to MPD for an update on this case. We are waiting for updates, if any.

If you know anything about this fatal crash, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.