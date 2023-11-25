Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees says his ‘right arm does not work’

FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 24, 2014.(AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees says he would still be playing if he could throw a football right-handed.

In an interview on ESPN Radio on Tuesday, the 44-year-old reportedly shared he’s unable to throw with his right arm.

“I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed,” ESPN quoted the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

According to reports, Brees shared his health update when he was asked if any teams had reached out to him to try to lure him out of retirement.

ESPN also quoted Brees saying that if he could still throw with his right arm, he “would absolutely still be playing.”

The 44-year-old said a dislocated shoulder injury that he suffered in 2005 while playing with the San Diego Chargers put him on the fast track to a degenerative shoulder and arthritic changes.

Brees went on to have one of the more successful careers in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl while setting multiple passing records,

He spent his final 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints before retiring in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Johnson
Man arrested for stealing, selling multiple cars, police say
Teen dies after medical emergency in group home, police investigate
‘We are deeply saddened’: Bartlett Police, DCS investigates after teen dies following ‘medical emergency’ at Youth Villages on Memphis-Arlington Road
Police investigate after two people shot on Littlebrook Circle
2 dead after shooting on Thanksgiving afternoon
Officer arrested, accused of drunk driving, MPD investigates
Officer accused of driving drunk while off-duty, MPD investigates
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash

Latest News

BBB shares tips to avoid online shopping scams amid holiday season
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
Edio White, 18
2 teens charged in murder of 15-year-old on Thanksgiving Day
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a cool weekend along with a chance of rain