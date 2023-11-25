Advertise with Us
Man killed after shooting at Charlestowne Shops

Memphis Police Department
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting at a shopping center on Mount Moriah Road.

The shooting happened Saturday morning before 1 a.m. at the Charlestowne Shops.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

