Local law enforcement agencies kick off Operation Jingle Bells for holiday shopping season

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kicking off Operation Jingle Bells on Black Friday, Memphis police are partnering with Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies to heighten awareness and increase vigilance during the busy holiday shopping season.

Friday, law enforcement saturated Wolfchase Mall, an area where days like this attract a lot of customers.

“We felt a sense of security right when we began to park because we saw the police outside,” said shopper Larkezisha Kelly Ellis.

“It did make me feel safe when I saw the Memphis City Police Department, particularly at Macy’s, because I was in there for jewelry,” said another shopper, Stacy Enoch.

“I think me and my family felt pretty safe in this mall. I didn’t see any weird things happening,” said another shopper, Kennedi Ellis. “I didn’t see anybody trying to steal anything, so I felt pretty secure and safe in there.”

Both law enforcement agencies will work overtime to focus on high-volume shopping areas around the Bluff City using plain clothes cars, undercover agents, and bike officers hoping to catch thieves.

“We’re going to use some decoy cars and other strategies that we can’t make public to keep our citizens safe,” said Deputy Chief Joe Oakley.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies will also patrol store parking to deter car theft and break-ins.

“Just seeing someone in uniform tends to make a person hesitant to whether or not they want to attack you or do anything like that. So undercover is great, but when you have visible police cars with the person in uniform, that’s a different story,” said Enoch.

Operation Jingle Bells runs through Sunday, December 31.

