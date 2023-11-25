21-year-old woman found unresponsive in home; man arrested after her death, Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Dept. says

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection to an incident that left one young woman dead.

On November 23, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on County Road.

When they arrived, they discovered a young woman unresponsive in the home.

After getting medical attention, the 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

The suspect, Kylan Jacques Phillips was taken into custody.

He is currently awaiting his bond hearing.

