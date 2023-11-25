2 teens charged in murder of 15-year-old on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teens are charged with killing a 15-year-old boy outside his house on Thanksgiving Day.

Conner Tucker, 15, and Edio White, 18, are charged with first-degree murder during the perpetration of a robbery, criminal attempted especially aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened at 2:15 a.m. Thanksgiving Day outside a home on Vandalia Street in the Binghampton area.

The victim has not yet been identified, but police say he was a 15-year-old boy who lived in the house.

Police say a SkyCop camera sitting directly outside the home captured the entire incident.

The footage showed a silver Hyundai Sonata drive up and stop outside the home that night. Police say the victim is seen going outside and interacting with the people inside the car.

Police say the teenager appeared to be passing firearms back and forth with the occupants of the car. Suddenly, one person is seen snatching a firearm from the 15-year-old.

Police say the teen held his grip on the gun, causing a struggle before another person inside the car pointed a gun outside the car and shot the boy in the head.

Officers say the teen immediately collapsed, and the car drove off. The boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD says they developed Tucker as a suspect based on text messages between him and the victim, and because the Hyundai Sonata on the scene of the murder was registered to a relative. Tucker reportedly admitted to being the shooter and identified White as the driver.

White also admitted to being the driver, according to police. He also said the two went to the victim’s house that night with the intent of robbing him of a pistol.

The gun used to shoot and kill the victim was later found hidden at a home in Orange Mound.

No bond information is available yet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.