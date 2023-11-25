Advertise with Us
1 man in critical condition after shooting on American Way, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 1:09 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on American Way near Getwell Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

