Your First Alert to increasing clouds and our next chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds are streaming into the Mid-South this tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will keep cool temperatures in place as the week comes to a close, but don’t expect any rain for now. However, another front this weekend will bring the chance of a few showers for some but not all.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a Calm wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower mainly before noon along with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.