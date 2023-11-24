Window smashed during break-in at T-Mobile store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating an apparent burglary at Metro by T-Mobile on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the store on Macon Road just after 3 a.m.

The window to the business was smashed and the cash register was opened, with parts on the floor. The back door was also open.

A witness said she saw two men in a four-door sedan in front of the store, heard the glass shatter and also heard three gunshots.

However, officers were not able to find any shell fragments at the scene.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.

