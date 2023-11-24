‘We are deeply saddened’: Bartlett Police, DCS investigates after teen dies following ‘medical emergency’ at Youth Villages on Memphis-Arlington Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Youth Villages has confirmed that a teen has died following a medical emergency at one of their locations.
According to Bartlett Police, an incident occurred on November 16 that led to the 17-year-old being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The teen was later pronounced dead while in treatment at the hospital.
This incident is currently under investigation by both the Bartlett Police Department and the Department of Child Services, confirms Bartlett Police.
There are no other details at this time.
Youth Villages released a statement on the incident:
