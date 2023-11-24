VIDEO: Men, possibly brothers, steal 73-year-old’s luggage in Memphis hotel lobby on morning before Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for two possible brothers after they reportedly stole a 73-year-old man’s luggage as he was sitting in the lobby of a local hotel on the morning before Thanksgiving Day.

Officers responded to the theft at the Garden Inn located at 3419 American Way at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a 73-year-old man, told police that two strangers stole his leather duffel bag he had placed next to his chair in the hotel’s lobby.

One of the thieves can be seen on surveillance video snatching the man’s bag and fleeing out the lobby door.

Police say the suspects went by the names “Darrell” and “Steven” and are possibly brothers.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

