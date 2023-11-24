Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

VIDEO: Men, possibly brothers, steal 73-year-old’s luggage in Memphis hotel lobby on morning before Thanksgiving

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for two possible brothers after they reportedly stole a 73-year-old man’s luggage as he was sitting in the lobby of a local hotel on the morning before Thanksgiving Day.

Officers responded to the theft at the Garden Inn located at 3419 American Way at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a 73-year-old man, told police that two strangers stole his leather duffel bag he had placed next to his chair in the hotel’s lobby.

One of the thieves can be seen on surveillance video snatching the man’s bag and fleeing out the lobby door.

Police say the suspects went by the names “Darrell” and “Steven” and are possibly brothers.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Johnson
Man arrested for stealing, selling multiple cars, police say
Teen dies after medical emergency in group home, police investigate
‘We are deeply saddened’: Bartlett Police, DCS investigates after teen dies following ‘medical emergency’ at Youth Villages on Memphis-Arlington Road
Police investigate after two people shot on Littlebrook Circle
2 dead after shooting on Thanksgiving afternoon
Officer arrested, accused of drunk driving, MPD investigates
Officer accused of driving drunk while off-duty, MPD investigates
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash

Latest News

Person critically injured in Soulsville shooting
Surveillance video captured this suspected armed robber who allegedly stole cash, money and...
VIDEO: Armed robber targets Memphis bakery twice in same day; takes money, food, drinks
Surveillance video captured this suspected armed robber who allegedly stole cash, money and...
Armed robber targets Memphis bakery twice in same day; takes money, food, drinks
Memphis police
Man dead after Friday morning shooting at Memphis apartment complex
Surveillance footage of the suspects
VIDEO: Armed men rob T-Mobile store