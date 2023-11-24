VIDEO: Armed robber targets Memphis bakery twice in same day; takes money, food, drinks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for an armed robber who reportedly targeted a local bakery twice in the same day, taking cash, food and drinks from the business a week before Thanksgiving.

Police say the robber first walked into La Ilusion Bakery, located at 4273 American Way, at 7:51 a.m. Thursday, November 16, and began yelling “pistola” at the clerk several times.

The man reportedly demanded cash and told the clerk not to call the police.

The clerk complied and the robber fled.

About an hour later, police said the man returned to the bakery, showed a gun to the clerk, and stole more cash, food, and drinks before fleeing again.

Police say no arrests have been made. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.