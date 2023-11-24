VIDEO: Armed men rob T-Mobile store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released video of a robbery at a Metro by T-Mobile store earlier this week.

The robbery happened at the location at 1084 N Hollywood Street around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say two men entered the business and pointed guns at employees.

They got away with money and several electronic devices.

The two suspects are between 18 and 22 years old and were wearing black ski masks.

No arrests have been made.

