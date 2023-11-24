2 suspects in ski mask shoot 4 people, flees the scene, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 2 people in critical condition and 2 others non-critical.

Around 10:17 p.m., police arrived on the scene of a shooting on Kimball Avenue near Robin Hood Lane.

Police discovered that four people had been shot.

The two victims had been transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Two other victims were non-critical.

According to MPD, 2 suspects in a black ski mask fled the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

