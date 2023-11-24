Shelby County Jails significantly understaffed, actively hiring jailers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs at least 375 corrections deputies to have a fully staffed jail system.

The main jail, located at 201 Poplar Ave., Jail East for women inmates, and the Youth Justice and Education Center are all in need of corrections deputies, according to SCSO officials.

A class of 24 recruits will help fill that number once the trainees pass training camp in January 2024.

The 12-week program at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy includes use of force, gang identification and non-violent crisis intervention courses, real life scenarios and more.

“My first introduction into the jail... it is overwhelming if you’ve never worked it,” explained SCSO Training Academy Instructor, Michael Ellis. “You’re closed in. You have a lot of inmates. They’re calling out, they’re yelling. These instructors are phenomenal. They take their recruits and they really prepare them to be able to handle that.”

The new class of recruits comes after the indictment of nine corrections deputies in the death of 33-year-old Gershun Freeman, who died in the jail in October of 2022.

As well as the indictment of two corrections deputies accused of assaulting an inmate, in handcuffs, while being transported inside 201 Poplar in May of this year.

Training instructors say those situations help improve the program.

“Training is driven by actions and events,” Ellis explained. “So, anytime something were to happen, we come back to training and we look. Is there something we can improve, is there something we can do better?”

Those interested in applying for the job must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. The starting pay is $45,780/year.

