Police investigate double shooting on Lamar Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting on Lamar Avenue.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Lamar near the intersection of Barron Avenue.

Two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.