Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Person critically injured in Soulsville shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Soulsville neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Memphis police say they responded to the scene in the 700 block of Edith Avenue, located off of Mississippi Boulevard in South Memphis, at 2:49 p.m.

From there, the shooting victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter was a man who fled through an alley wearing a red hoodie.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Johnson
Man arrested for stealing, selling multiple cars, police say
Teen dies after medical emergency in group home, police investigate
‘We are deeply saddened’: Bartlett Police, DCS investigates after teen dies following ‘medical emergency’ at Youth Villages on Memphis-Arlington Road
Police investigate after two people shot on Littlebrook Circle
2 dead after shooting on Thanksgiving afternoon
Officer arrested, accused of drunk driving, MPD investigates
Officer accused of driving drunk while off-duty, MPD investigates
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash

Latest News

Surveillance video captured this suspected armed robber who allegedly stole cash, money and...
VIDEO: Armed robber targets Memphis bakery twice in same day; takes money, food, drinks
Surveillance video captured this suspected armed robber who allegedly stole cash, money and...
Armed robber targets Memphis bakery twice in same day; takes money, food, drinks
Memphis police
Man dead after Friday morning shooting at Memphis apartment complex
Surveillance footage of the suspects
VIDEO: Armed men rob T-Mobile store