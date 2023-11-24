Person critically injured in Soulsville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Soulsville neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Memphis police say they responded to the scene in the 700 block of Edith Avenue, located off of Mississippi Boulevard in South Memphis, at 2:49 p.m.

From there, the shooting victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter was a man who fled through an alley wearing a red hoodie.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.