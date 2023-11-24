Pedestrian critically injured on New Willow Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene on New Willow Road just before 9:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.