Pedestrian critically injured on New Willow Rd.
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.
Police were called to the scene on New Willow Road just before 9:30 a.m.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
