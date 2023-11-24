Over $10K worth of items stolen from wireless repair shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over $10,000 worth of items were stolen from a wireless repair shop Friday morning, according to Memphis police.

Officers were called to Wireless City Mobile Repair on Park Avenue around 2:45 a.m. where they found the glass door shattered.

Officers also spotted tire tracks on the ground, on the sidewalk and inside the store.

The security cameras were also ripped from the business.

An employee told police there were 150 items stolen including Apple watches, tablets and iPhones.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.

