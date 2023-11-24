Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Over $10K worth of items stolen from wireless repair shop

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over $10,000 worth of items were stolen from a wireless repair shop Friday morning, according to Memphis police.

Officers were called to Wireless City Mobile Repair on Park Avenue around 2:45 a.m. where they found the glass door shattered.

Officers also spotted tire tracks on the ground, on the sidewalk and inside the store.

The security cameras were also ripped from the business.

An employee told police there were 150 items stolen including Apple watches, tablets and iPhones.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Johnson
Man arrested for stealing, selling multiple cars, police say
Teen dies after medical emergency in group home, police investigate
‘We are deeply saddened’: Bartlett Police, DCS investigates after teen dies following ‘medical emergency’ at Youth Villages on Memphis-Arlington Road
Police investigate after two people shot on Littlebrook Circle
2 dead after shooting on Thanksgiving afternoon
Officer arrested, accused of drunk driving, MPD investigates
Officer accused of driving drunk while off-duty, MPD investigates
Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab at GamStop on Thursday morning.
MPD investigates smash-and-grab at GameStop

Latest News

The scene at Metro by T-Mobile
Window smashed during break-in at T-Mobile store
Shelby County Sheriff's Office Training Academy
Shelby County Jails significantly understaffed, actively hiring jailers
7 shot during violent Thanksgiving holiday
Clouds will filter in and out of the Mid-South for our Friday. Expect dry and around average...
Maggye's Friday Morning Forecast