Mid-south stores and restaurants still open on Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is here. That means good food, quality time with family, and shopping.

There were a lot of stores in the Mid-South open for the holiday. Whether you are doing some early Black Friday shopping or need a bite to eat, there was a little something for everyone.

“Thanksgiving is about giving,” said Danny Glass, a Walgreens shopper.

Kroger, Cash Saver, Whole Foods, and Walgreens were among the stores open on Thanksgiving Day if you need a few extra things for the table.

“Stores that are open really are doing the community a good service by being open and like I said during the holidays it’s always a good thing,” said Tony Moore, a shopper at Cash Saver.

Many folks out and about told me while food is a big deal and you can’t go wrong with a little turkey and dressing, some candy yams, early Black Friday shopping is a big deal too.

“I mean I feel sorry for the employees because they have to work during the holiday, but it is what it is,” said Moore

Stores like Big Lots and Bass Pro are still open right now to help you check a few things off your Christmas list.

“Especially on a major holiday when people are working so sometimes people still need to those important items,” said Glass

It’s fair to say November kicks off the season of giving.

“Giving it shows appreciation to give back,” said Glass.

The people and the city of Memphis have been going through so much this year, so a few restaurants are offering a free meal to take one less burden off your shoulders.

“I think it’s great for restaurants in those communities to be able to give back because Thanksgiving is about giving back,” said Glass.

If you don’t feel like cooking restaurants like the Capital Grille on Poplar and Flemming’s Steakhouse are still open for dine-in until around 8 or 9 Thanksgiving night.

MPD said they have already started their holiday safety plan to make sure everyone can stay as safe as possible.

