Man critical after Friday morning shooting

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene on Willow Cove just after 10:30 a.m.

A victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

