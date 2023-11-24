Man critical after Friday morning shooting
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning.
Police were called to the scene on Willow Cove just after 10:30 a.m.
A victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
