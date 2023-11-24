Henigan throws four touchdown passes and Memphis beats Temple 45-21 in regular-season finale

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Henigan threw four touchdown passes and Memphis beat Temple 45-21 on Friday in a regular-season finale.

Henigan was 18-of-28 passing for 250 yards with an interception. On the first play from scrimmage, Henigan threw a 54-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Joseph Scates and the Tigers led thereafter.

Leading 7-6, Henigan and Sutton Smith connected for an 11-yard score in the first quarter. The Tigers (9-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) added two TDs in the second quarter for a 28-6 halftime lead: Brandon Thomas scoring from the 1 to cap a 71-yard drive and Henigan hitting Blake Watson with a 13-yard score with 22 seconds left in the half on a 98-yard drive that began after Chandler Martin’s interception.

Watson rushed for 95 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown and had 39 yards receiving and another score.

Temple (3-9, 1-7) outgained Memphis 465 yards to Memphis’ 440.

Sophomore E.J. Warner was 27-of-48 passing for 330 yards with two touchdowns, including a 75-yard score to Amad Anderson late in the game. That gave Warner, son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, 23 TD passes this season, a Temple record. Warner also posted his seventh 300-yard career passing game, also an Owls record.

Anderson finished with 169 yards receiving on seven catches. Darvon Hubbard had 95 yards rushing on 10 carries including a 49-yard score.

While Temple’s season is over, Memphis awaits a bowl bid. Memphis snapped a three-game road losing streak to Temple.

