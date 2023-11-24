Grizzlies add 2 guards amid flurry of injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies announced the addition of two guards on 10-day contracts.

Jaylen Nowell was signed to a deal, coming over from the G League Stockton Kings.

Nowell, 24, spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he averaged 10.8 points per game in 2022-23.

His shooting could be a valuable piece to the Grizzlies’ backcourt if he’s able to recapture his 2021-22 form, when he shot 39% from three-point range.

Shaquille Harrison also signs after being a part of the Grizzlies training camp roster before the season.

Harrison, 29, has spent six seasons in the NBA, and has seen minimal regular season run since the 2020-21 season. However, he did appear in eight postseason games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023.

Harrison could bring steady defense to the Grizzlies’ backcourt, as he was named the 2021-22 G League Defensive Player of the Year.

The signings come at a time where the Grizzlies are struggling to fill their roster with healthy players.

Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart and Xavier Tillman, Sr. have all been ruled out for Friday’s game with the Phoenix Suns, in addition to Ja Morant’s continued suspension and Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke’s likely-season-ending injuries.

