Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grizzlies add 2 guards amid flurry of injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies announced the addition of two guards on 10-day contracts.

Jaylen Nowell was signed to a deal, coming over from the G League Stockton Kings.

Nowell, 24, spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he averaged 10.8 points per game in 2022-23.

His shooting could be a valuable piece to the Grizzlies’ backcourt if he’s able to recapture his 2021-22 form, when he shot 39% from three-point range.

Shaquille Harrison also signs after being a part of the Grizzlies training camp roster before the season.

Harrison, 29, has spent six seasons in the NBA, and has seen minimal regular season run since the 2020-21 season. However, he did appear in eight postseason games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023.

Harrison could bring steady defense to the Grizzlies’ backcourt, as he was named the 2021-22 G League Defensive Player of the Year.

The signings come at a time where the Grizzlies are struggling to fill their roster with healthy players.

Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart and Xavier Tillman, Sr. have all been ruled out for Friday’s game with the Phoenix Suns, in addition to Ja Morant’s continued suspension and Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke’s likely-season-ending injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Johnson
Man arrested for stealing, selling multiple cars, police say
Teen dies after medical emergency in group home, police investigate
‘We are deeply saddened’: Bartlett Police, DCS investigates after teen dies following ‘medical emergency’ at Youth Villages on Memphis-Arlington Road
Police investigate after two people shot on Littlebrook Circle
2 dead after shooting on Thanksgiving afternoon
Officer arrested, accused of drunk driving, MPD investigates
Officer accused of driving drunk while off-duty, MPD investigates
Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab at GamStop on Thursday morning.
MPD investigates smash-and-grab at GameStop

Latest News

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives around Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose,...
Green scores 34 to help Rockets snap 3-game skid with 111-91 win over Grizzlies
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
City proposes $120M for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, transfer of ownership to UofM
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Santi...
Bane, Aldama combine for 58 as Grizzlies fall short of victory in 102-100 loss to Celtics
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Men’s and Women’s Soccer historic seasons come to an end