A few dry days before a slight rain chance for the back half of the weekend

By Maggye McCallie
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will filter in and out of the Mid-South for our Friday. Expect dry and around average conditions with temperatures starting off in the low 40s and reaching the middle 50s in the afternoon. Rain chances returns as we head into the back half of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clouds will clear out overnight making for a mostly clear night. Lows will dip into the middle 30s. Winds will be North 5 to 10 mph.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Highs on Saturday will reach into the middle 50s and for Sunday into the low 50s. On Sunday yet another front will press through allowing for a few showers and cooler air to building back in. Rain chances will mainly fall into the front half of the day.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: To start off the work week highs will only be reaching the upper 40s. Overnight lows will also be chilly falling near 30 into Tuesday morning. A warm up is expected through the week with highs in the upper 50s by Thursday. Dry conditions persist through much of the week until our next system comes into play Friday morning bringing rain back into the Mid-South.

