BBB shares tips to avoid online shopping scams amid holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of online shopping sales amid a busy holiday season.

Kristen Johnson of the BBB encourages online shoppers to take time to do research before they choose to shop with a new vendor.

“You want to go to scam tracker, bbb.org/scamtracker, see if other people have reported on it,” Johnson suggested. “Or just Google the name of the business with the word ‘scam.’”

If you buy something online while skipping this research phase, it’s not always too late to get your money back.

“Take a screenshot of what you think you’re purchasing,” Johnson said. “That way, when it comes in the mail, you have some recourse. You can show that to your credit card company when you dispute the purchase.”

She also suggests making purchases with a credit card.

“With a credit card, the onus is really more on the credit card company and they will give you your money back. It’s easier to dispute,” she explained.

Social media scams are also becoming more common. The BBB advises shoppers to use this same advice when shopping on their favorite app as well.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.