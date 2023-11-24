Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

BBB shares tips to avoid online shopping scams amid holiday season

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of online shopping sales amid a busy holiday season.

Kristen Johnson of the BBB encourages online shoppers to take time to do research before they choose to shop with a new vendor.

“You want to go to scam tracker, bbb.org/scamtracker, see if other people have reported on it,” Johnson suggested. “Or just Google the name of the business with the word ‘scam.’”

If you buy something online while skipping this research phase, it’s not always too late to get your money back.

“Take a screenshot of what you think you’re purchasing,” Johnson said. “That way, when it comes in the mail, you have some recourse. You can show that to your credit card company when you dispute the purchase.”

She also suggests making purchases with a credit card.

“With a credit card, the onus is really more on the credit card company and they will give you your money back. It’s easier to dispute,” she explained.

Social media scams are also becoming more common. The BBB advises shoppers to use this same advice when shopping on their favorite app as well.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Johnson
Man arrested for stealing, selling multiple cars, police say
Teen dies after medical emergency in group home, police investigate
‘We are deeply saddened’: Bartlett Police, DCS investigates after teen dies following ‘medical emergency’ at Youth Villages on Memphis-Arlington Road
Police investigate after two people shot on Littlebrook Circle
2 dead after shooting on Thanksgiving afternoon
Officer arrested, accused of drunk driving, MPD investigates
Officer accused of driving drunk while off-duty, MPD investigates
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash

Latest News

BBB shares tips to avoid online shopping scams amid holiday season
Westy’s gears up for annual Thanksgiving giveaway, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Westy’s gears up for annual Thanksgiving giveaway
Shelby County Jail (aka 201 Poplar)
2nd inmate death lawsuit filed against Shelby Co. sheriff
Rendering of the mixed-use development at 500 Beale St.
$70M mixed-use development proposed for Beale Street