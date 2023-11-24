Advertise with Us
2 teens charged in death of 15-year-old

Edio White
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teens are charged with killing a 15-year-old boy.

Conner Tucker, 15, and Edio White, 18, are charged with first-degree murder during the perpetration of a robbery, criminal attempted especially aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened November 22 at 2:15 a.m. on Vandalia Street in the Binghampton area.

The victim has not yet been identified, but police say he was a 15-year-old boy.

No bond information is available yet.

