1 man in critical condition after shooting on Kney Street, police say

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 7:16 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Kney Street near Breedlove Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

