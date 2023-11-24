1 man in critical condition after shooting on Kney Street, police say
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 7:16 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Kney Street near Breedlove Street.
When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.
The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
