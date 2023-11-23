MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Once again this year, community members gathered at a special Downtown Memphis restaurant to give back to the community Wednesday afternoon.

For the 19th year in a row, locals came together at Westy’s on North Main Street to help prepare Thanksgiving meals for all those in need this holiday season. Lots of families took time to cut onions and potatoes while having some fun helping others in the area.

Volunteers from Lindenwood Christian Church also took some time to lend a helping hand Wednesday evening. Westy’s owner Jake Schorr shared how important it is to be generous and make sure everyone has enough to eat.

Westy’s gears up for annual Thanksgiving giveaway, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (Action News 5)

“We truly have tried to treat them right, we wait on them, we offer them another meal, if they want to take it to a friend somewhere, take two,” said Schorr. “If somebody calls and they can’t get here, we make every effort to take it to them.”

Westy’s will also be celebrating its 40th anniversary next month.

