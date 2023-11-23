UPDATE: 15-year-old dead, 3 other kids critical after crash in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed the ages of the children involved in a fatal crash that left one dead and multiple injured.

On the night of November 22, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Ridgemont Avenue in the Frayser area.

Police say that when they arrived, several passengers were injured including a 15-year-old who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Also, a 13, 11, 16, and 17-year-old were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, a 10-month-old was also in the car during the crash but was non-critical.

Two adults were also transported but were non-critical.

After a preliminary investigation, MPD believes that the teen driver ran a red light prior to the crash.

