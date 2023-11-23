Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

THP increases presence during Thanksgiving holiday

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is a busy travel time.

That’s why Tennessee Highway Patrol is increasing its presence this holiday by placing troopers every 10 to 20 miles on all Tennessee interstates.

The goal is to prevent crashes and help everyone arrive at their destinations safely. Thanksgiving 2022, THP worked just over 500 crashes, 14 of which were deadly.

Action News 5 got the chance to ride along with one trooper who says while he understands the rush, patience is a virtue.

“Distracted driving and road rage. I would tell people, you know... text messages and phone calls can wait,” said THP Trooper Devonte Quinn. “If it’s that important, you know, you could always pull over, get off on an exit somewhere and take that phone call, text a family member.”

Remember to buckle up and follow the speed limit. Everyone deserves to get to their Turkey Day festivities safely.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
The scene at E Raines and Kirby
Shooting suspect runs red light, dies in crash while evading police
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location

Latest News

Westy’s gears up for annual Thanksgiving giveaway, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Westy’s gears up for annual Thanksgiving giveaway
1 child dead, 4 others injured in crash, police say
1 child dead, 4 others injured after crash on Ridgemont Avenue, police say
Tennessee state senator sends follow-up letter to governor, asks for help with Shelby Co. DA and judicial system
Westy’s gears up for annual Thanksgiving giveaway