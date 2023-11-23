THP increases presence during Thanksgiving holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is a busy travel time.

That’s why Tennessee Highway Patrol is increasing its presence this holiday by placing troopers every 10 to 20 miles on all Tennessee interstates.

The goal is to prevent crashes and help everyone arrive at their destinations safely. Thanksgiving 2022, THP worked just over 500 crashes, 14 of which were deadly.

Action News 5 got the chance to ride along with one trooper who says while he understands the rush, patience is a virtue.

“Distracted driving and road rage. I would tell people, you know... text messages and phone calls can wait,” said THP Trooper Devonte Quinn. “If it’s that important, you know, you could always pull over, get off on an exit somewhere and take that phone call, text a family member.”

Remember to buckle up and follow the speed limit. Everyone deserves to get to their Turkey Day festivities safely.

