Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say

Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty(Tunica Sheriff's Office)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tunica Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a teen they say murdered three people and is facing the death penalty.

On Wednesday, November 22, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office charged 18-year-old Deonte Carnell Taylor after a shooting incident that resulted in three deaths.

The murders occurred on November 10 in Robinsonville, Mississippi.

Taylor shot two male victims and one female victim who was pregnant at the time, killing both her and her unborn child.

He is now facing charges for capital murder, shooting at a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Capital murder is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

Deonte Carnell Taylor is being held without bond.

This homicide investigation is active and ongoing with more arrests to be made.

