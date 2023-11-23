Officer injured in crash

Advertise with Us
An Earle police officer has been hurt in a crash.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Earle police officer has been hurt in a crash.

Cindy Murphy, communications director for the Department of Public Safety, said the crash happened on Highway 118 behind the Earle High School.

Murphy said the officer was on duty when they went off the road.

The officer’s condition is unknown at this time. No other vehicles were involved.

K8 News will continue to provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

