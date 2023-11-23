MPD investigates smash-and-grab at GameStop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab on Thursday morning.

The smash-and-grab happened just before 2:00 a.m. at the GameStop on 5043 Park Avenue.

The front glass doors were smashed through but there is no word on what was taken.

We will update you as we learn more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.