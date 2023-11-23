Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD investigates smash-and-grab at GameStop

Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab at GamStop on Thursday morning.
Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab at GamStop on Thursday morning.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab on Thursday morning.

The smash-and-grab happened just before 2:00 a.m. at the GameStop on 5043 Park Avenue.

The front glass doors were smashed through but there is no word on what was taken.

We will update you as we learn more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Johnson
Man arrested for stealing, selling multiple cars, police say
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
1 dead after car crash into tree
1 dead after car crash turned fire in Arlington
TDOT reports blockage on I-40
UPDATE: Traffic clear after multi-vehicle crash on I-40
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

A man was killed in a shooting in Binghampton on Thursday morning.
Man killed in Binghampton shooting
Best Life: Things not to say during a job interview
Things not to say during a job interview
Bottom Line: Safely store your holiday leftovers
Bottom Line: Safely store your holiday leftovers
We will see a cold start to our Thanksgiving Day so for folks heading out to any events, like...
Maggye's Thursday Morning Forecast