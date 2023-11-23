Advertise with Us
Man killed in Binghampton shooting

By Rose Johnson
Nov. 23, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:15 a.m. on Vandalia Street.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspects drove away in a silver or gray vehicle, according to police.

If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

