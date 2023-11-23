Man killed after domestic shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after he was shot and killed by a man he knew in South Memphis just hours before Thanksgiving Day.

Memphis police say they responded to the shooting at a home on Adolphus Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say this was a “domestic incident,” but the relationship between the victim and gunman is unknown at this time.

The shooter reportedly fled before police arrived.

