Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man killed after domestic shooting in South Memphis

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after he was shot and killed by a man he knew in South Memphis just hours before Thanksgiving Day.

Memphis police say they responded to the shooting at a home on Adolphus Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say this was a “domestic incident,” but the relationship between the victim and gunman is unknown at this time.

The shooter reportedly fled before police arrived.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
The scene at E Raines and Kirby
Shooting suspect runs red light, dies in crash while evading police
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location

Latest News

Westy’s gears up for annual Thanksgiving giveaway, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Westy’s gears up for annual Thanksgiving giveaway
THP Trooper Devonte Quinn
THP increases presence during Thanksgiving holiday
1 child dead, 4 others injured in crash, police say
1 child dead, 4 others injured after crash on Ridgemont Avenue, police say
Tennessee state senator sends follow-up letter to governor, asks for help with Shelby Co. DA and judicial system
Westy’s gears up for annual Thanksgiving giveaway