Leachville police chief hurt in car crash

(WWNY)
By Chris Carter
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEACHVILLE, Ark. — The Police Chief of Leachville was hurt in a recent traffic crash, according to the town’s mayor.

Leachville’s mayor did not provide details regarding the incident and the chief’s current condition; however, the mayor confirmed that a hospital visit was imminent to assess the chief’s well-being.

Arkansas State Police told K8 News that the collision involved another vehicle, though specific information regarding the severity of the injuries was not known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

